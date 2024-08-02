Close

Paris 2024 in photos: Victory, anger and defeat midway though the Olympic Games

Posted by Robert Livingstone on August 2, 2024.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates quarter final victory over USA's Tommy Hall in Men's singles tennis at Roland Garros, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
From Roland Garros in Paris, France – Emotions are running high here in Paris as we approach the midway point of the Olympic Games. Whether it’s frustration on the badminton court, jubilation in tennis or a tense home team battle at 3×3 basketball, we have images to tell the story.

We even have a cameo by Olympic basketball champion, USA’s ‘King’ Lebron James.

Take a look! Click images to enlarge. More exclusive photos here.

Carlos Alcaraz during quarter final victory over USA’s Tommy Hall in Men’s singles tennis at Roland Garros, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates quarter final victory over USA’s Tommy Hall in Men’s singles tennis at Roland Garros, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Cheering for Team France at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team USA vs. Team Spain at Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team USA basketball champion Lebron James applauds Team USA 3×3’s Dearica Hamby at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Reaching out to fans at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Michelle Plouffe of Team Canada takes shot on Team France at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Fans supporting Team France at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Marie Eve Paget of Team France questions play vs. Team Canada at Paris 2024 Olympics 3×3 basketball match at Place de la Concorde, August 1, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Frustrated Brian Yang of Team Canada during group state at Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton tournament at Porte de La Chapelle Arena July 31, 2024 ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com
Team Canada’s Sam Schachter competes alongside Daniel Dearing in Paris 2024 Beach Volleyball July 31, 2024 from Eiffel Tower Stadium ©Anil Mungal/GamesBids.com

 

A senior producer and award-winning journalist covering Olympic bid business as founder of GamesBids.com as well as providing freelance support for print and Web publications around the world. Robert Livingstone is a member of the Olympic Journalists Association and the International Society of Olympic Historians.

