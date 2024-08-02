Paris 2024 in photos: Victory, anger and defeat midway though the Olympic Games

From Roland Garros in Paris, France – Emotions are running high here in Paris as we approach the midway point of the Olympic Games. Whether it’s frustration on the badminton court, jubilation in tennis or a tense home team battle at 3×3 basketball, we have images to tell the story.

We even have a cameo by Olympic basketball champion, USA’s ‘King’ Lebron James.

