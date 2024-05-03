With US-Mexico out, 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid down to Brazil vs. Belgium-Germany-Netherlands with announcement in two weeks

In just two weeks, 211 members of the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand will elect the host the the 2027 Women’s World Cup only days after a joint bid representing United States and Mexico bowed out of the race.

Brazil, and joint bidders Belgium, Netherlands and Germany remain in the hunt that initially launched with four campaigns – South Africa canceled its 2027 plans last year.

That sets up an early race for the 2031 edition with both South Africa and the US/Mexico saying they’ll bid for 2031 instead, allowing for more time to properly organize the tournament.

On the cancelation, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said “Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe.”

“Shifting our bid will enable us to host a record-breaking Women’s World Cup in 2031 that will help to grow and raise the level of the women’s game both here at home as well as across the globe.”

Complicating matters was the upcoming FIFA World Cup men’s edition that will be staged across the United States and Mexico, along with Canada in 2026, raising concerns that the Women’s tournament wouldn’t receive proper attention. Additionally, Los Angeles is scheduled to host the Olympic Games in 2028.

The Brazilian bid is planned to take place in ten cities using existing stadiums, most that staged matches and are legacies of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. It would mark the first time the event is staged in South America since the quadrennial competition began in 1991. The final match would be held at historic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“Uma Escolha Natural” (A Natural Choice) is the bid’s slogan, and organizers hope the event will “become a springboard and an inspiration for girls and women across the world who are considering a career in football both on and off the pitch,” according to bid documents.

‘Breaking New Ground,” is the slogan that encapsulates the first letters of partners Belgium, Netherlands and Germany, who “want to further support the forward thinking FIFA vision and Women’s Football Strategy that will Break New Ground for this and future editions of the tournament.”

The bid claims that although three separate nations are partnering in the project, their societal values align and together they can offer a compact footprint with a 300 km radius connected by modern rail. Matches will be held in 13 established and iconic stadiums, with only one undergoing planned renovations ahead of the event.

Five cities in Netherlands are proposed to host matches while Belgium and Germany would each stage games in four cities.

Germany hosted the event in 2011; Belgium and The Netherlands have never staged the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand jointly hosted last tournament in 2023.

FIFA are set to vote May 17.