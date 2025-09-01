Two cities – from India and Nigeria – meet deadline to bid for centennial Commonwealth Games in 2030

As had been expected, Abuja in Nigeria and Ahmadabad in India were the only two bidders to meet Commonwealth Sport’s August 31 document deadline to remain in contention to host the centennial edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The applicant list was confirmed Monday in a statement from the London-based organization.

“This positive response from two sporting powerhouse nations of the Commonwealth demonstrates the continued significance and legacy potential of the Commonwealth Games and the strength and appeal of our reimagined, sustainable Games model,” Commonwealth Sports President Donald Rukare said in a press statement.

“This follows unprecedented, diverse and wide-ranging Expressions of Interest in hosting the Games in 2030 and beyond,” Commonwealth Sport explained.

A multi-province bid from Canada unraveled over the summer after Ontario backed out over financial concerns. Hamilton in the province had long been interest in hosting the 2030 Games to commemorate its hosting of the inaugural edition, then named the British Empire Games, 100 years earlier.

New Zealand had expressed interest earlier in the year but indicated the target year could be 2034 or beyond.

Indian officials hand-delivered the required documents to Commonwealth Sport last Thursday while the Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC) met over the weekend to obtain final approvals before the submission. The proposals will now be reviewed by an Evaluation Commission and bid teams are scheduled to present to the group in London at the end of the month.

The Commission is expected to report to Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board who will recommend an option to the General Assembly and 74 member nations for election late November in Glasgow, Scotland.

India and Nigeria were among the seven interested regions in April that were looking to host a future Games, according to Commonwealth Sport, and five that were targeting 2030. India sent high level delegations to London to pitch the bid in June and August while Nigeria sent a team last month.

The Evaluation Commission will be chaired by the organization’s vice president Sandra Osborne. The team will include executive board member Helen Phillips, Athletes’ Advisory Commission Chair Brendan Williams, Glasgow 2026 Organizing Company vice chair Ian Reid and others.

Glasgow is schedule to host a scaled down edition next year after replacing Victoria, Australia when that state backed out of its contract in 2023. The Scottish city, after hosting in 2014, was offered a portion of Victoria’s penalty payments to step in with only two-years notice.

With the lack of interest it was feared that the continuation of the Games was in jeopardy.

Indian officials say they will organize a full slate of events to bring the Games back to its former glory, a task that will need to be carried out in less than five years instead of the normal seven years. The world’s most populous nation hopes the Commonwealth Games will serve as a stepping stone to a successful bid for the 2036 Olympic Games in the same city.

India last hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010, an event that was marred by construction delays and allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Nigeria last bid for the 2014 edition but the Games have never been held in Africa.

The last Commonwealth Games were staged in Birmingham in 2022.