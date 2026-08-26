Special Olympics seeks candidates to host 2031 World Games with opening of bid process

Special Olympics International (SOI) announced the launch of its 2031 World Games bid process, asking interested regions to join a dialogue. Mutual interest could lead to an application to host the event designed to showcase the skills, talents, and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities, promoting worldwide inclusion, acceptance and unity.

Involvement is open to “Special Olympics National Programs, as well as institutional stakeholders and governments interested in bringing the Games to their region,” a statement from the organization read.

SOI aims to use the dialogue phase of the process to discuss and develop the “why” and “how” of a Games in the host region.

As to the “why”, understanding the government strategy, long-term vision, and community goals of staging the event will lead to a legacy plan aimed to create a deep social impact and lasting benefits. SOI points to government grants for disability services and new disability rights legislation as a positive outcome of Ireland’s 2003 World Games and 55 percent of those following the Berlin 2023 edition gained an enhanced perception of people with disabilities.

For the “how”, SOI is looking for a technical plan that utilizes existing infrastructure and a sound financial model. Organizers have shown that past Games resulted in “substantial” economic returns from direct spending and tax revenue and increased Games-time tourism.

No timeline for the process, or the election of the host city has been announced.

The next World Games will take place in Santiago, Chile from October 16 to 25, 2027 – the first time and edition will be staged in the Southern Hemisphere. The event will feature more than 6000 athletes and unified partners, 170 countries, over 10,000 volunteers, 2000 media professionals and 5000 family members.

Athletes will compete in competitions across 23 sports including basketball, golf, tennis, swimming and beach volleyball.

The World Winter Games will be held across Switzerland – in Graubunden, Chur, Arosa, Lenzerheide and Zurich – from March 6 to 17, 2029.

The Games were first launched in Chicago in 1968 and has since grown to a major global sporting event and catalyst for social change. According to SOI, Berlin 2023 generated 10.9 billion event impressions globally through major media channels including Germany’s ARD and ZDF, and ABC in the United States.