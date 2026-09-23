Seven nations in running to host European Para Championships in 2031 or 2035

Seven nations have expressed early interest in hosting the European Para Championships in 2031 or 2035, the organization behind staging the competition has announced. The growing continental event has been seeking future sites to follow their second edition scheduled in Geneva next August.

“This wave of early engagement shows that the Championships have matured into a strategic asset for nations seeking to invest in accessible infrastructure, community participation, and long-term athlete development,” the organization claimed in a statement.

The 2031 host city is expected to be announced August 15 at the closing of Geneva 2027.

The Championships have done away with any other formal timelines by adopting a continuous dialogue model allowing interested regions to engage at their own pace and without the usual pressures of a deadline-driven process. The organization had not released a list of the seven potential hosts, and remains open to additional prospective bidders.

Endorsed by the European Paralympic Committee, the European Para Championships is a private social enterprise and the largest multi-sport event in Europe for para athletes until at least 2035. The multi-sport aspect of the championship on a compact footprint gives athletes the opportunity to experience a Paralympic-like event – and perhaps their only opportunity to explore the team and social benefits that come with it.

Founder Eric Kersten has said that the Championships is a great option for cities the size of Geneva where the population of the city core is about 200,000 and the greater metropolitan area just over one million. The operational budget in Rotterdam – the inaugural host in 2023 – was about 30 million euros (USD $35.1 million). That amount that is very “doable” for big cities and is affordable compared to recent European multi-sport events such as the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 that cost about 140 million euros (USD $164 million), he said.

In Geneva a total of 12 sports will be staged in and around the Palexpo exhibition and congress center near the airport. As many as 2,000 athletes – up from 1,500 in Rotterdam – will compete at the highest level and in some cases open a qualification path for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The chosen 2031 host could stage qualification events for the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games.

Those cities entering the bid process early have a marked advantage due to the “first-come, first-served principle specifically for securing a signed hosting contract with the right guarantees,” the organization said, adding that all required criteria must first be met. This method allows bidders to control their own pace and avoid the disappointment of waiting for, and potentially losing a later election.