Seven countries vie to host future Commonwealth Games including five in running for 2030 centennial edition

Canada, India and Nigeria have submitted expressions of interest in hosting the 2030 centennial edition of the Commonwealth Games, and two other unnamed nations also met the March 31 deadline to enter the bid race according to a Commonwealth Sport statement Wednesday. Two additional countries, including publicly declared New Zealand, have indicated interest in hosting the 2034 Games.

The nations represent four continental regions including Africa, Americas, Asia and Oceana with only Europe left out where the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be staged in Glasgow.

The renewed interest in hosting the Games comes in contrast to recent years of intense searching by Commonwealth Sport for a 2026 host. After Hamilton, Canada turned down an exclusive bid window and Victoria, Australia backed away from its hosting responsibilities, Glasgow agreed to host a condensed version of the Games on short notice by staging only 10 sports.

The news comes only a day after the surprise resignation of Commonwealth Sport president Chris Jenkins who helped guide the organization through these precarious times. The organization didn’t provide a reason for the resignation but it followed the publication of an ethics investigation report that excluded names of those involved within the organization.

Donald Rukare has been named interim president until the next General Assembly in November.

“We are thrilled with the incredible interest from around the Commonwealth in hosting the 2030 centennial Commonwealth Games and beyond,” Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir said.

“This positive response from four of our six regions underlines the importance and significance of the Commonwealth Games and its position as the major multi-sport event in the world sporting calendar alongside the Olympic Games and Paralympics and shows the strength and appeal of our reimagined Games model.”

Commonwealth Sport introduced a more flexible hosting approach, allowing for a widespread venue concept and more choices for the sports program. It is hoped a new collaborative bid process will get better projects across the finish line.

“During this next five-month period, candidates moving forward in the process will ultimately be required to provide a detailed Games Proposal to Commonwealth Sport,” Commonwealth Sport Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall said.

“This will be followed by a Commonwealth Sport-led evaluation process culminating in our Executive Board recommending a host to the Membership for approval at the General Assembly in late November 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.”

Commonwealth Sport expects the full bid submissions by August 31.

Canada could include up to four provinces – Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island – in its proposal after those governments expressed interest in plans.

Canada has hosted five times, most recently in Victoria, British Columbia in 1994. Victoria also expressed interest in hosting in 2026 but later stepped back due to costs. Edmonton bowed out of the 2022 race after a drop in international oil prices put the Games beyond financial reach.

The Indian bid is part of an overall plan to bring major sports events to the world’s most populous nation. India is vying for the 2036 Olympic Games, possibly in Ahmedabad, and has opened a dialogue to host the Youth Olympic Games in 2030.

India has hosted the Commonwealth Games once in 2010 in Delhi with an edition that was mired by construction delays and corruption charges.

The Nigerian Olympic Committee formally submitted an EOI on March 28 and on Monday spokesperson Tony Nezianya confirmed in a statement that a bid by capital Abuja would “provide a compelling narrative for the nation’s progress and readiness.”

Abuja hosted the African Games in 2003 but failed in a bid to host its first Commonwealth Games in 2014 when Glasgow, Scotland defeated the Nigerian capital 47-24. The 2030 bid has yet to win the required support of the national government.