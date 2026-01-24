Saudi Arabia’s unlikely 2029 Asian Winter Games now postponed indefinitely, OCA confirms

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Saturday announced the postponement of Saudi Arabia’s planned 2029 Asian Winter Games, stating both parties will instead follow an “updated framework” to schedule the event at “a later date to be announced in due course.”

The Kingdom was awarded the NEOM 2029 event in 2022 when it promised to build a new ski resort in the desert, baffling critics who questioned the feasibility and sustainability of the grandiose project. Saudi Arabia was the only bidder in the race.

Part of the developing NEOM City project, the Trojena resort was said to offer year-round outdoor skiing in the desert-bound Sarawat Mountains and was originally planned to be completed by 2026, but significant delays and skyrocketing costs were reported last year. Temperatures in the region rarely drop below freezing but organizers say Asian Games athletes could enjoy a mix of natural and artificial snow at Saudi Arabia’s first outdoor ski resort.

The futuristic project to build NEOM City from the sand is now expected to cost USD$1.5 trillion, complete with sports infrastructure, luxury hotels and innovative housing including a ‘vertical village’ known as The Vault.

The aggressive plans include the construction of a 2.8 km artificial freshwater lake sitting 2,600 meters above sea level, but the desalination plant and pumping infrastructure necessary to fill the lake and produce artificial snow have been significantly delayed due to logistical challenges.

Instead, Saudi Arabia “will host a series of standalone winter sports events in the coming years,” as statement by OCA read, suggesting that this will give the Kingdom time to ramp up a winter sports culture in the region and more time to prepare for a Games.

According to AFP, organizers have been considering staging the subsequent edition of the event in NEOM in 2033. South Korea and China – both hosts of recent Olympic Winter Games in 2018 and 2022 respectively – were reportedly approached to step in for 2029.

Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup with some matches planned for NEOM. The Summer Asian Games are set to be held in capital Riyadh in 2034.