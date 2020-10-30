Riyadh 2030 Asian Games Bid Appoints Director General Ahead Of December Vote

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz has been named director general of Riyadh’s bid to host the 2030 Asian Games, the bid committee announced Friday.

Joining Riyadh 2030 President Prince Abdulaziz, who is also Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and President of Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee (SAOC), Prince Fahd will lead the project to bring the Asian Games to the nation for the first time.

Prince Faud serves as Vice President of the SAOC, he is a member of the Public Affairs and Social Development Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Relations Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and International Relations Committee of the Federation of National Olympic Committees (ANOC). He is the Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 and the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games.

“I am honoured to be driving Riyadh’s bid to host the 2030 Asian Games as director general under the patronage of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Alfaisal Al-Saud and I am committed to making every effort to be successful in our attempts to host Saudi Arabia’s first ever Asian Games in our beautiful city,” Prince Faud said in a statement.

“Since we submitted our letter of intent to the OCA earlier this year, we have been dedicated to reimagining the model of the Asian Games and enabling the Asian Olympic Movement to connect with new audiences.

“Riyadh 2030 will be a festival of sport for all of Asia to enjoy and a golden opportunity to drive long-lasting sporting, societal and cultural change in the region.”

The project is considered a national priority for Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh’s only competition is regional and diplomatic rival Doha in Qatar that hosted the Games in 2006.

The OCA Evaluation Commission led by Wei Jizhong visited both cities this month to make assessments of the projects. The winning bid will be elected during the 39th OCA General Assembly scheduled for December 16 in Muscat, Oman.