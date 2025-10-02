Panam Sports visits Paraguay to begin site evaluation process for 2031 Pan American Games

An evaluation commission from the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) visited Asunción, Paraguay this week as part of a candidate city tour in the race to host the 2031 Pan American Games. From September 29 to October 1 several high level PASO members met with sports and government officials in Paraguay for a final inspection before the October 10 election during the Extraordinary General Assembly set for October 10 in Santiago Chile.

The PASO delegation included President Neven Ilic, Secretary General Jimena Saldaña, and presidents of National Olympic Committees Mario Moccia of Argentina, Dennis Knight of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Sara Rosario of Puerto Rico. The Asunción team was led by president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee and IOC Member Camilo Pérez López Moreira.

Paraguay’s bid is inspired by the capital’s successful hosting of the Junior Pan Am Games in August where more than 4,000 young athletes representing 41 countries competed in 28 sports and 42 disciplines. Several venues are already in place to stage the Games however plans are in place to build a new athletics stadium and arena to expand capabilities. Transportation improvements are also proposed, including increased airport capacity.

Paraguay is also preparing to host a FIFA World Cup match in 2030.

“It is very important for us to talk to the authorities and the team from the candidate city of Asuncion,” Rosario of the evaluation team said.

“We have learned about all the changes they propose to make in relation to the past 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion and the reality they intend to present for the 2031 Games.”

Paraguayan NOC president Lopez said “Paraguay has shown that it can host world-class events that inspire athletes and ignite the passion of fans across the continent.”

“It was an honour to welcome President Neven Ilic, Secretary General Jimena Saldaña and the members of the Panam Sports Evaluation Commission, and to share with them the path Paraguay is taking to fulfil its aspiration of hosting the 2031 Pan American Games.”

On Wednesday Panam evaluators headed to Brazil to conduct a similar inspection of the rival bid from Rio de Janeiro-Niterói. The Brazilian project aims to leverage existing venues prepared for the 2016 Olympic Games to minimize any new construction.

Both projects met an application deadline last May and are the only two in the running to host the important quadrennial continental Games that stage many Olympic qualification events.

The final vote will be among the 41 member nations of Panam Sports.

The 2027 Panam Games are scheduled to be held in Lima, Peru.