Nigeria, India ramp up 2030 Commonwealth Games bids ahead of Sunday deadline

With an August 31 deadline – this Sunday – quickly approaching, it seems only Abuja in Nigeria and Ahmedabad in India are ready to vie for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Sport (CGF) has hinted that other regions have expressed interest but only the two nations have made their intentions public and have reported official meetings and organized bid teams. Both expressed interest earlier this year but are now required to file bid documents and government guarantees before the CGF votes for a winner at its General Assembly in November.

Interest from Canada subsided in the spring when anchor province Ontario dropped plans to bid due to financial uncertainties. Australia already reneged on the scheduled 2026 edition, forcing contracted host region Victoria to pay a steep penalty and allowing Glasgow, Scotland to step forward with a lightened version of the Games on short notice.

Two weeks ago Nigerian officials reported on their visit to the CGF’s London headquarters where they discussed the nation’s goals for hosting in Abuja, rules for candidate cities and communications, the timeline for the process and further CGF expectations. Attending the meeting were National Sports Commission (NSC) chair Shehu Dikko along with NSC director general Bukola Olapade, National Olympic Committee president and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Habu Gumel along with others.

This is Abuja’s second bid to host the Games after losing to Glasgow on a 47-24 vote while pursuing the 2014 edition. Plans still require formal approval from Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has already expressed his support for the project in July.

Meanwhile on Wednesday India’s federal government approved the Ahmedabad bid and agreed to all necessary guarantees required by the CGF ahead of the deadline. The bid committee formed last month and traveled to London to discuss the project with officials. The government has also passed new sports legislation aimed at providing new support to athletes and improving sports integrity and administration. The Commonwealth Games are considered a stepping stone for India in its pursuit to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi with an event marred by construction delays and alleged corruption and mismanagement. Last year the IOC reprimanded Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials for poor governance and later warned that without correction, chances of hosting the Games would be diminished. Important revenue sharing payments have been withheld by the IOC until the matter is resolved.

There has been even further criticism against India and its attempt to draw major sports events to its shores. Earlier this month the well-connected Zeus Files reported that voting IOC members have been warned about the challenges India would face should it be awarded the Olympic Games in 2036. A 34-page anonymous report alleged the sub continent would have to deal with the India-Pakistan conflict, female sexual violence, violence on tourists, traffic congestion, air pollution, food safety and other significant issues. The IOC’s bid process is currently under review and there is no set timetable for the 2036 election or details about how the vote will be carried out.

Qatar has emerged as the biggest rival to host in 2036 but several other regions could be in the running including Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Nusantara in Indonesia, Santiago in Chile, Egypt, North Jeolla in South Korea, Germany, Istanbul, Budapest and Spain.