New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to host FIFA 2026 World Cup Final, Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium set for opener

The Championship match of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 will be staged at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey on July 19, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Sunday during a live announcement televised across the world. Referred to as the “New York New Jersey” venue, it will be the second World Cup final staged in the U.S. after the 1992 final match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The opening match of the tournament will be staged at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11 and Mexico’s national team will also play a match in Guadalajara. Monterrey is the third Mexican city. It will be the third World Cup for Mexico (1970, 1986).

Toronto will host the first World Cup match ever staged in Canada on June 12 at BMO Field, among a total of five group matches to be held in the city. Vancouver will host the other five matches on Canadian soil with both cities hosting group matches for the national team. Vancouver gets 2 knockout round matches and Toronto will stage one.

The opening match in the United States will take place June 12 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. L.A. and Seattle will host group matches involving the U.S. national team.

The Bronze medal match will be hosted in Miami.

Canada. Mexico and the United States were jointly awarded the World Cup that will feature an expanded field with 48 nations competing for the first time in a record-breaking 104 matches. Sixteen total cities will stage matches with Dallas leading with field hosting a total of nine Games.

Quarter finals will be held in L.A., Kansas City, Miami and Boston with semifinals in Dallas and Atlanta.

Other U.S. cities include San Francisco, Houston, and Philadelphia.

The tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams and teams will compete in geographical regions to minimize travel time.