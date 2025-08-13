India positions at front of 2030 Commonwealth Games bid race with multiple cities being considered

India has quickly emerged as likely host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games after a series developments swing favor to the South Asian nation’s chances. On Wednesday the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) unanimously approved the bid, clearing a path for the submission of a formal proposal ahead of Commonwealth Sport’s August 31 deadline.

The IOA endorsement at its Special General Meeting in New Delhi comes only a day after Indian Parliament approved a new National Sports Bill to promote transparency, accountability, and gender parity boosting grassroots sports development; and a National Anti-Doping Bill that will help align policies with those of the Word Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Last month the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reprimanded Indian sport officials for deficiencies in their sports governance and anti-doping efforts, saying these would be detrimental to the nation’s 2036 Olympic bid.

Last October the IOC withheld Olympic Solidarity payments from the IOA – a form of revenue sharing designed to support athletes – due to poor governance. But with greater cooperation exhibited at the Special General Meeting Wednesday IOA President PT Usha expects the payments to resume soon.

She told PTI “the IOC will be happy that we are working together. We have done a lot of things now, and we will meet again.”

Both bills now await presidential assent.

These developments followed a visit by Commonwealth Sport to proposed 2030 host Ahmedabad where a team led by Director of Games Darren Hall toured venues and met with government officials. A visit by a larger delegation is expected later this month according to IOC reporting. Other Indian regions are also being considered as possible hosts.

“We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also,” Usha said.

The IOA is currently involved in the Continuous Dialogue phase of the Olympic bid process and hopes to use the Commonwealth Games as a stepping stone to the higher profile event. In July newly elected IOC president Kirsty Coventry put the entire race on hold while a committee reviews the process. There is currently no set timeline for the 2036 host election.

India delivered an expression of interest to host the Commonwealth Games in March when as many as seven countries were said to be vying to stage upcoming Games. Of those, only Canada and Nigeria publicly expressed interest in the 2030 edition. In June the “United Canada” bid disintegrated when Ontario – the anchor Province of the multi-province project – abandoned plans due to cost uncertainties. Hamilton in Ontario had been campaigning for several years to host the event on the 100th anniversary of the launch of the then-named British Empire Games in the city.

Nigeria failed in its attempt to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games that were later awarded to Glasgow where the 2026 edition will also be staged. Latest reporting suggests proposed host city capital Abuja still needs government approval before moving forward.

India hosted its only other Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi when the event was marred by construction delays, cost overruns and corruption.

Commonwealth Sport has recently struggled to find hosts for the event that seems to be searching for an identity. Victoria in Australia was chosen to host in 2026 but later canceled plans due to cost fears and paid a penalty to Commonwealth Sport. Hosts in 2014 Glasgow, Scotland stepped forward on short notice to host a trimmed-down program next year using existing venues.

India plans to return the Games to its former glory and include all previous sports should the nation be awarded the event.

The final decision will be made in November at a meeting in in Glasgow.