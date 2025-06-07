In power move, Indian officials meet Commonwealth Sport in London to discuss 2030 Games bid

A powerful delegation of Indian officials representing government and sport spent two days in London this week meeting with Commonwealth Sport on a bid to host the centennial Games in 2030. Led by Harsh Sanghavi, the sport minister from the western state of Gujarat where Ahmedabad is vying to host, the team included other government officials and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

“Over two days of focused engagements in London, the Indian delegation participated in comprehensive discussions and presented the preparations undertaken [until] now with respect to the bid,” the Gujarat Sports Ministry wrote in a statement Saturday.

But the appearance of a strong senior team in London was more likely a symbolic show of force for the evolving bid as it tries to rise above as many as six other competitors to host the event on its 100th anniversary. Earlier this year Commonwealth Sport announced seven countries, including India, had met the March 31 application deadline to bid for the Games in 2030 or 2034. Canada, New Zealand, Nigeria and two unnamed nations are also in the race with four continental regions represented.

Full bid dossiers are due August 31 before Commonwealth Sport elects winners at its annual meeting in November.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games is considered a significant stepping stone towards a possible 2036 Olympic Games in for India where the South Asian nation is considered a frontrunner in a highly contested bid race. Ahmedabad is also considered the likely nomination for those Games. There is no set timeline for that election but discussions are already underway among stakeholders and winning one event could help leverage success with the other.

“We are designing a model for hosting the Games that focuses on long-term impact rather than short-term spectacle using existing venues wherever possible and ensuring that the Games leave behind a meaningful legacy for local communities,” the government press release read.

“India has a shared belief with Commonwealth Sport that sport has the power to unite nations, inspire youth, and foster social change. India stands ready to partner with the Commonwealth Games Federation to craft a legacy-oriented, future- focused edition of the Games in 2030,” PT Usha said according to ANI News.

To secure the event, India most overcome the stigma of it controversial 2010 Commonwealth Games that were connected to construction delays and corruption. Recent economic growth and increased political clout might be enough for the bid to succeed.

The IOA has scheduled a second power move at the end of this month with another high-level team set to visit International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The timing for this is critical coming just hours after IOC’s president-elect Kirsty Coventry is officially installed in office on June 24. The new president has strong ties with India, a key factor in the reformed Olympic bid process where the decision is controlled by the Executive Board.

Meanwhile, the IOC imposed financial sanctions on the IOA last year due to governance issues and PT Usha’s leadership of the key organization is in question.

The next Commonwealth Games to be staged in Glasgow in 2026 will be a scaled-down event with only ten sports due to the late host selection. The Scottish city stepped in with two-years to prepare after Australia’s Victoria abandoned the Games due to rising costs.