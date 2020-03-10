Hamilton 2030 Sends Commonwealth Games Bid For Domestic Approval

A Hamilton group Tuesday announced it has submitted its final 2030 Commonwealth Games bid pitch for consideration by Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC).

Dubbed Hamilton 100 in reference to what would be the centenary of the first edition of the Games that was held in the same city – the group of volunteers, sports and business officials have completed the mandatory documents and materials required by the national committee for evaluation.

The estimated CAD $1.425 billion (USD $1.04 billion) project has included financial endorsements from the City of Hamilton and Province of Ontario.

In order to move forward the bid will also need the promise of federal government funding.

CSC is expected to announce its next national bid for the Commonwealth Games by March 31. The domestic race was opened last year when Canadian cities interested in hosting in 2026 or 2030 were asked to enter the competition.

The Commonwealth Games Federation is expected to award the 2026 and 2030 editions simultaneously later this year.

In January, CSC announced that only two Canadian cities had expressed interest in either edition.

Congratulations to all of our hard-working team members who helped to develop our bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Our proposal was uploaded yesterday to @CwthSportCAN. It includes endorsements from #HamOnt City Council and the Ontario government. #Hamilton100

A group of athletes from Calgary in Canada is organizing a 2026 Commonwealth Games bid and it is unlikely that the federal government or CSC will back both projects.

“I’m very nervous about the Calgary situation,” Hamilton City Councillor Tom Jackson reportedly said last month.

To further complicate fundraising efforts, Vancouver’s City Council on Tuesday will likely pass a motion to study a 2030 Olympic Winter Games bid intended to reprise the success of the 2010 Games held in the city. Both events will not likely be funded by the federal government in the same year.

It is not clear what other cities might be competing on the international stage. A group from Greater Victoria Area in Australia had expressed interest in the 2030 Games several months ago, but there have been no updates.

New name & logo – same great organization! CGC has rebranded to better reflect its mission and scope of operations, as well as, reflecting the true, broader scope of the global Commonwealth sport movement beyond the Commonwealth Games.

On Monday Commonwealth Games Canada rebranded itself Commonwealth Sport Canada with the new name and a new logo “to better reflect its mission and scope of operations, as well as, reflecting the true, broader scope of the global Commonwealth sport movement beyond the Commonwealth Games,” according to an official Tweet.