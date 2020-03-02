Gay Games Receives Record Number Twenty Host City Bids For 2026

A record number 20 cities across the globe have expressed interest in hosting the 12th Gay Games in 2026, the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) announced last week.

The organization started a bid process in December with a request for information (RFI) campaign before releasing a long-list of prospects Saturday that includes cities from 14 countries and six continents. Six groups have submitted proposals from the United States, two from South Africa and one from each of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom (details below).

The site selection officer of the Gay Games Dave Killian said “We are extremely delighted to have received this record amount of interest for the Gay Games.”

“The excitement of 20 cities from 6 continents shows that countries want to not only welcome diverse communities to their cities but also want to be a place of community and connectedness for all people.

The Gay Games was conceived by Olympic decathlete Tom Waddell as a way to

empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship.

The Games were first held in San Francisco in 1982 and most recently in Paris in 2018. The next Games will be staged in Hong Kong in 2022.

Seventeen cites had bid for the 2022 event with twelve of those applications originating from the United States.

Recently, major international multi-sport festivals have had difficulty attracting interest in hosting their events including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Pan Am Games and others – mainly due to cost concerns. The Gay Games have credited the high interest in its event to a positive economic impact.

Gay Games 2026 Long-List Of Prospective Hosts Brisbane, Australia

São Paulo, Brazil

Toronto, Canada

Munich, Germany

Dublin, Ireland

Guadalajara, Mexico

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Auckland, New Zealand

Lisbon, Portugal

Cape Town and Durban, South Africa

Valencia, Spain

Taipei, Taiwan

Liverpool, UK

Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, New Orleans, San Diego and Seattle, USA



Citing results from the Paris 2018 edition, organizers claim the French capital enjoyed a total economic impact of USD $117.9 million with direct related spending of $72.7 million for food, lodging, entertainment and other related activity.

They further describe the generation of $45.8 million in local income which is equivalent to 1,429 full-time-jobs.

About 10,000 participants from 91 countries competed in 36 sport disciplines across Paris.

“These are the Games that change the world and the growing interest in participation, hosting and volunteering proves that,” Killian said.

The interested cities have now been sent a request for proposal (RFP) and will be required to submit a letter of interest by April 30, along with a USD $7,500 payment in order to considered for the host city election.

Bid books and a further $7,500 fee are due August 1.

Three shortlisted candidates chosen by an FGG Board vote will be revealed January 31, 2021 and full bid books along with a $15,000 fee will be due April 30, 2021. Site visits will follow in July. Final bid city presentations and vote for presumptive and alternate hosts will be held at a meeting in Hong Kong in November 2021.

The winning host city will be named only after official documents are signed in February 2022.

Bidding Process Timeline for Gay Games XII in 2026



(Source: gaygames.org on March 2, 2020)