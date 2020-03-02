Gay Games Receives Record Number Twenty Host City Bids For 2026

A record number 20 cities across the globe have expressed interest in hosting the 12th Gay Games in 2026, the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) announced last week.
The organization started a bid process in December with a request for information (RFI) campaign before releasing a long-list of prospects Saturday that includes cities from 14 countries and six continents. Six groups have submitted proposals from the United States, two from South Africa and one from each of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom (details below).
The site selection officer of the Gay Games Dave Killian said “We are extremely delighted to have received this record amount of interest for the Gay Games.”
“The excitement of 20 cities from 6 continents shows that countries want to not only welcome diverse communities to their cities but also want to be a place of community and connectedness for all people.
The Gay Games was conceived by Olympic decathlete Tom Waddell as a way to
empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship.
The Games were first held in San Francisco in 1982 and most recently in Paris in 2018. The next Games will be staged in Hong Kong in 2022.
Seventeen cites had bid for the 2022 event with twelve of those applications originating from the United States.
Recently, major international multi-sport festivals have had difficulty attracting interest in hosting their events including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Pan Am Games and others – mainly due to cost concerns. The Gay Games have credited the high interest in its event to a positive economic impact.
Gay Games 2026 Long-List Of Prospective Hosts
Brisbane, Australia
São Paulo, Brazil
Toronto, Canada
Munich, Germany
Dublin, Ireland
Guadalajara, Mexico
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Auckland, New Zealand
Lisbon, Portugal
Cape Town and Durban, South Africa
Valencia, Spain
Taipei, Taiwan
Liverpool, UK
Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, New Orleans, San Diego and Seattle, USA
Citing results from the Paris 2018 edition, organizers claim the French capital enjoyed a total economic impact of USD $117.9 million with direct related spending of $72.7 million for food, lodging, entertainment and other related activity.
They further describe the generation of $45.8 million in local income which is equivalent to 1,429 full-time-jobs.
About 10,000 participants from 91 countries competed in 36 sport disciplines across Paris.
“These are the Games that change the world and the growing interest in participation, hosting and volunteering proves that,” Killian said.
The interested cities have now been sent a request for proposal (RFP) and will be required to submit a letter of interest by April 30, along with a USD $7,500 payment in order to considered for the host city election.
Bid books and a further $7,500 fee are due August 1.
Three shortlisted candidates chosen by an FGG Board vote will be revealed January 31, 2021 and full bid books along with a $15,000 fee will be due April 30, 2021. Site visits will follow in July. Final bid city presentations and vote for presumptive and alternate hosts will be held at a meeting in Hong Kong in November 2021.
The winning host city will be named only after official documents are signed in February 2022.
Bidding Process Timeline for Gay Games XII in 2026
(Source: gaygames.org on March 2, 2020)
|
DATE/PERIOD
|
EVENT
|
DESCRIPTION
|
FEES
|Jan 31, 2020
|RFI Available
|RFI document available. Bidders may ask for clarification or assistance in completing the RFI.
|Feb 21, 2020
|RFI Closing Date
|All Prospective Bidding Organizations have submitted their RFI document
|Feb 29, 2020
|Long List Announcement
|Long listed Prospective Bidding Organizations are announced
|Mar 1, 2020
|RFP Document Available
|The main RFP document is made available to Prospective Bidding Organizations that have submitted an RFI
|April 30, 2020
|Letters of Intent Submitted
|Deadline for Bidding Organizations to signify their intention to submit a bid for hosting GG 2026.
|
$7,500US
|May 1, 2020
|RFP Appendices Available
|RFP appendices available upon written request. Bidding Organizations receive user accounts
and have access to the dedicated online discussion and document sharing service.
|May 31, 2020
|Deal Memo Available
|Outline of main points in the License Agreement.
|June 30, 2020
|Request to Include New Sport
|Bidding Organizations may submit a request to include a new sport.
|Aug 1, 2020
|Primary Bid Book Due
|Deadline for Bidding Organization to submit completed bid book
|
$7,500US
|Aug 1, 2020
|Q&A
|Opening of first round of questions from FGG Assembly.
|Aug 31, 2020
|Request to Include New Sport Response
|Response to request to include a new sport.
|Sep 15, 2020
|Q&A
|Closing of first round of questions from FGG Assembly
|Oct 1, 2020
|Q&A
|Bidding Organization’s responses to FGG questions.
|Oct, 2020
|Annual General Assembly
|Information session at FGG AGA in London, UK
|Nov 1, 2020
|Q&A
|Opening of second round of Q&A
|Dec 15, 2020
|Q&A
|Closing of second round of Q&A
|Dec 31, 2020
|License Agreement Available
|Pro-forma License available.
|Jan 15, 2021
|Q&A
|Bidding Organization’s responses to FGG Questions
|Jan 31, 2021
|Short List Vote
|FGG Board and General Assembly choose three short-listed candidates
|Feb 1, 2021
|Q&A
|Opening of third round of questions from FGG Assembly.
|Mar 1, 2021
|Q&A
|Closing of third round of Q&A
|Mar 30, 2021
|Proposed License Agreement and Side Letter
|Short listed Bidding Organizations submit a signed License Agreement as in the of RFP, accompanied by a signed Side Letter.
|Apr 1, 2021
|Q&A
|Bidding Organization’s responses to FGG questions
|April 30, 2021
|Expanded Bid Book
|Expanded Bid Book due from short list Bidding Organizations
|
$15,000US
|May 1, 2021
|Q&A
|Opening of fourth round of questions from FGG Assembly.
|May 31, 2021
|Q&A
|Closing of fourth round of questions from FGG Assembly
|June 15, 2021
|Q&A
|Bidding Organization’s responses to FGG Questions
|June/Early July 2021
|Site Visits
|Site Visits to Short-Listed Bidding Organizations.
|Sep 15, 2021
|Site Visit Report
|The Site Visit report is available for the FGG membership
|Sep 15, 2021
|Q&A
|Opening of fifth round of questions from FGG Assembly.
|Oct 15, 2021
|Q&A
|Closing of fifth round of questions from FGG General Assembly
|Oct 30, 2021
|Q&A
|Bidding Organizations’ responses to FGG questions.
|Nov 2021
|Site Selection Meeting in Hong Kong
|Presentations by Short-Listed Bidding Organizations. Vote for presumptive and alternate GG 2026 host cities.
|Feb 2022
|Announcement of Presumptive GG 2026 Host
|Announcement made public only after FGG and Host have signed Proposed License Agreement and Side Letter, including any and all revisions/agreements reached during the Bidding.
|
$15,000US