Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Releases ‘Your Gateway’ Logo And Slogan

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee launched new branding Tuesday, including a new logo and slogan.

Qatar Olympic Committee President and Doha 2030 chair HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa appeared in a video with athletes revealing “Your Gateway” as the slogan, and a logo designed to show Qatar’s blend of tradition and modernity that will help bolster the nations hosting of its second Asian Games.

Doha 2030 President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said “Our bid is born out of our strong belief that sport has the power to drive social change and foster peace and understanding.”

“The unique role sport can play in keeping us connected and inspiring hope has been so clearly demonstrated this year during the global pandemic.

“It has only strengthened our determination to use Doha 2030 as a gateway to a brighter future for Qatar and the Asian Olympic family.

“Building on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, we want to deliver a sustainable, inspirational Games plan that provides certainty and an enduring legacy for Asian sport.”

“Your Gateway” is a slogan designed to beckon a brighter future for Asia’s national Olympic Committees participating at a Games with the promise of low-risk and sustainability.

Organizers claim most required venues are already built and remain as legacies from the 2006 Asian Games, the 2019 World Athletics Championships and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Doha is also mulling a bid to host the 2032 Olympics following two failed attempts for 2016 and 2020.

Doha’s only rival in the contest is Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh that seeks to host its first Asian Games, the second largest international multi-sport event next to the Olympic Games. Outside of sport, the two neighboring capitals are engaged in a tense geopolitical battle causing division among Arab nations in the Middle East.

No other cities filed interest in hosting the Games ahead of an April deadline.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also bidding to host the 2027 Asian Cup Football Tournament.

In August China’s Wei Jizhong was chosen by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to Chair a nine-member Evaluation Committee tasked to report on the quality of the two bids.

Bid books for the two rivals are due by October 4. Plans had been made for the winning city to be declared in November at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China but the OCA postponed that event until April 2-10, 2021 as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The next Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25, 2022 followed by Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026.