Christchurch warned hosting Commonwealth Games not feasible, but national approach by New Zealand remains an option

The city’s economic development unit warned Christchurch City Council not to pursue a bid to host a future Commonwealth Games, describing such an endeavor too costly and risky. The report delivered Tuesday instead recommended a national bid by New Zealand to host the Games where financial burdens can be shared and more infrastructure will be available to accommodate the event.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) floated that same idea last year when it signaled to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) that it was interested in bidding to host the 2034 edition. That was before Victoria in Australia backed out of a deal to stage the 2026 edition due to a significant budget escalation, and the state was forced to pay the CGF a penalty of AUD $380 million (USD $256 million) for damages.

Mayor Phil Mauger proposed a Christchurch 2030 Commonwealth Games bid in January on the 50th anniversary of the city’s 1974 edition, but city councilors argued that it was too soon and eventually agreed to explore a Games in 2034 or beyond confirmed with a 10-7 vote. The Mayor ordered staff to prepare a feasibility report on the standalone project. At the time, the NZOC had already entered a dialogue with the CGF on the national bid.

In addition to the 1974 Games, New Zealand previously hosted the event in Auckland in 1950 and 1990.

The report indicated costs to prepare a Christchurch bid would amount to NZ $5 million (USD $3.1 million), but the city should hold off on any expenses until a national bid is confirmed by the NZOC. Instead city councilors were advised to pursue sports events that leverage existing infrastructure and where economic benefits can be achieved without large investments.

Bidding to host the Commonwealth Games in the future was not completely ruled out, but is advised only under financially viable conditions.

With less than two years to find a host the CGF has offered USD $130 million to any nation agreeing to stage the 2026 edition, but several nations that have considered the idea have subsequently turned down the offer due to the risks.

Last week Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) revealed that it has come to terms with the CGF on a downscaled 2026 Games proposal centered around Glasgow that would be privately funded, but the national government has yet to sign off on the deal. Plans were presented to the government in May but politicians have pushed backed based on the perceived risks of hosting the event. CGS admitted that time is now running out on its ability to deliver the Games based on those plans and the 2026 edition is at risk.

CGF hasn’t commented on the status of the overall plans for 2026 but it is believed there are no other regions interested in hosting on very short notice.

A failed 2026 event would put all future editions at risk.