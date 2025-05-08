Asunción, Paraguay and Rio-Niterói, Brazil enter final lap in bid to host the 2031 Pan American Games

Asunción, Paraguay and a joint bid by Rio de Janeiro and Niterói in Brazil both met the April 30 document submission deadline set by Panam Sports and are officially in the running to host the 2031 Pan Am Games.

“We are very happy and proud that important cities of our continent are candidates to host the 2031 Pan American Games,” Panam Sports president Neven Ilic said last week after the April 31 milestone was reached.

With two candidates now officially in the race, Panam Sports will assemble an Evaluation Commission and the organization’s Executive Committee will develop an election process that will be announced in the following days. The final election will be held during the next General Assembly already scheduled for August 5-7 in Asunción just ahead of the 2025 Pan American Junior Games.

The vote will be among the 41 member nations of Panam Sports.

The Rio-Niterói bid is backed by all government levels including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the plan will include many venues used for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Officials have estimated a budget of just over USD $667 million.

The venue plan is organized in five zones including Deodoro where equestrian events will be staged; Barra da Tijuca where venues from the Rio 2016 Games remain; Porto Maravilha with the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium and Maracanã; Copacabana Beach and the Lagoa Rowing Stadium; and Niterói. A new Pan-American Village will be built in the Porto Maravilha region with six buildings including 1551 two-bedroom units and 532 three-bedroom apartments.

Asunción is is involved in its second consecutive bid after losing the 2027 Panam Games to Lima, Peru.

In April, the Paraguayan government formed a Permanent Organizing Committee to “ensure technical and efficient planning for every international competition” according to an official announcement. The government enacted a law, unique in the Americas, to help facilitate the hosting of major sports events in the nation. The legislation includes tax and customs exemptions for sports equipment and promotional materials, increased visa support, protection for rightsholders, and access to international arbitration for resolving contractual disputes.

The legislation is intended to streamline future bids by Paraguay and attract more events.

Along with the Junior Pan American Games in August, Asunción has also secured the 2026 World Skate Games. Recent experience includes the 2022 South American Games and the 2024 Latin American Special Olympics Games.

The Panam Games are held every four years and is an important continental gathering that stages several qualification events for the Olympics the following year.