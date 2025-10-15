Ahmedabad, India singled out for election as host of 2030 Commonwealth Games – are the Olympics next?

Ahmedabad in India will be recommended to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Executive Committee of Commonwealth Sport (CGF) announced Wednesday. Selected over its only rival Abuja, Nigeria – the decision assures that India will be the only candidate when the General Assembly votes for the host on November 26 and names the site of its centenary Games.

It will be India’s second Games in two decades following the 2010 edition held in Delhi that was marred by delays, cost over runs and alleged corruption.

Officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have long described hosting the Commonwealth Games as a critical stepping stone to staging the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 and realizing a promise by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “leave no stone unturned” to achieve his nation’s sports objectives. Despite recent reprimands by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the IOA for poor governance, lackluster athlete performance and doping violations, Ahmedabad remains a leading candidate alongside Doha, Qatar to host the 2036 event.

India recently approved new sports legislation designed to support and promote success for athletes in major events.

The Executive Board’s decision was based on what it describes as a “detailed process” and an assessment based on “a wide range of criteria” including “technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.”

The decision marks the second time Abuja has been defeated in its Commonwealth Games bid after the Capital lost to Glasgow for the 2014 edition. It eliminates the possibility of Africa hosting its first-ever Games but CGF officials say Abuja will be given special treatment moving forward and could be ready for a future Games.

“The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee’s findings and is recommending Amdavad [Ahmedabad] to our membership,” Interim President of Commonwealth Sport Donald Rukare said.

“This is a significant milestone for the Movement as we look to our Centenary Games, and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision.

“The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria’s proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent.”

The first-ever Commonwealth Games were held as the British Empire Games in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. The city was given an opportunity to reprise those Games 100 years later but the local bid committee dropped out of contention after the Canadian Province of Ontario denied funding.

Glasgow will host the 2026 edition next summer as a lighter version of the event while only having two years to prepare. The state of Victoria in Australia had signed on to host the Games but later withdrew after costs were predicted to skyrocket. Organizers paid a penalty to the CGF, some of which was offered to Scottish officials as the replacement.

Desperation to site the 2026 Games prompted fears that the quadrennial Games might not survive to see 100 years, but India has promised to stage a full, successful Games in 2030 and hope that they will ignite the growth and success of the event in coming years.