Ninja-style obstacle racing to boost appeal of Modern Pentathlon at LA 2028 Olympics: Exclusive Q&A with UIPM President

Only two years ago the classic sport of Modern Pentathlon was in danger of being dropped from the Olympics program forever. Now, after fundamental change in the sport and its leadership, Modern Pentathlon has a brighter future beginning with the unveiling of its new look at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Set to be staged at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in LA, the sport promises a new youthful energy among the other urban sports. Dropping the problematic equestrian discipline from the competition in favor of obstacle racing – an element popularized by Ninja Warrior television programs – is aimed to engage a Gen Z audience and solidify the future of the sport.

We recently had a chance to discuss expectations for LA 2028 with new UIPM president Rob Stull, a 64-year-old American Olympian who competed in the sports of modern pentathlon and fencing in 1984, 1988 and 1992. His priorities for the organization are to increase youth appeal for the sport and build a viable commercial model that will help sustain the organization.

Here’s what he said:

GameBids: What are your thoughts about the confirmed venue for Modern Pentathlon at LA 28 now that the IOC EB has approved plans?

Rob Stull: We are incredibly excited to feature alongside three other youth-centric sports in what will be an amazing, urban festival for sports fans in Sepulveda and those tuning in around the world.

Young fans and families will be tuning in to the most innovative sport in the Olympic Movement, watching the most versatile athletes in the world. They will also see a sport that is now faster, more dynamic, and more accessible. It is going to be Modern Pentathlon like you haven’t seen it before, with DJs and entertainment supporting the incredible sporting competition, creating an electric atmosphere alongside thousands of fans packing out the stands.

GB: What kind of synergy do you see with the sport staged in the cluster among skateboarding, BMX and 3×3? How can you leverage this as an opportunity?

RS: Having experienced the amazing success of the Urban Park at Place de la Concorde during Paris 2024, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity of Obstacle racing making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles’ second-biggest urban park.

Pentathlon’s inclusion alongside these other exciting urban sports in the entertainment capital of the world will be a game-changer for our sport. There’s no doubt that when fans witness our Ninja-style Obstacle race, we’ll have future generations of athletes and fans from all backgrounds wanting to get involved. Obstacle sports are already very popular in the US, but the Olympic Games will generate more interest than ever before, meaning an incredible legacy for Pentathlon not only in the US but globally. We want to bring this sport to young, urban communities, so I couldn’t think of a better place to start.

GB: With obstacle debuting at LA 28, do you expect to see a shift in the demographics of those watching live and through broadcast/streaming? Do you plan to shift marketing strategies?

RS: There is no doubt that LA28 will mark the beginning of a new chapter of commercial opportunities for Modern Pentathlon. We are talking about billions of young people around the world tuning in to watch the Games. With the relevance of the Olympic Games now higher for Gen Z than the general population, we are expecting the social media buzz and engagement levels to be unlike anything we have seen before.

Moreover, thanks to a poll of 1,500 US citizens undertaken by YouGov, we know that 45% of Generation Z and 41% of Millennials were more likely to watch the Olympic Games on TV if it featured a Ninja-style Obstacle race. That is nearly 45 million more people tuning in. Therefore, quite simply, the uplift is going to be a turning point for our sport.

GB: Anything else we can expect to see in preparation for LA 28?

RS: You can expect an incredible show – one that will be different from any other Modern Pentathlon competition. Modern Pentathlon in the historic setting of Versailles was a very special moment for our sport, with sold-out stands and a global audience watching on TV and online. But the blend of urban culture and sport entertainment in the iconic city of Los Angeles, with energetic music and world-class technology innovations, will be historic.

As we saw with the recent UIPM 2025 Pentathlon World Cup Budapest, we will be introducing new sport entertainment features that will take our sport into new territory, and our community is incredibly excited about that.