IOC Session approves groundbreaking Olympic Esports Games, ushering in new era

Reporting from Palais des Congrès in Paris, France – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Tuesday approved the launch of the Olympic Esports Games (OEG), a new Olympic brand designed to stage sports inspired non-violent Esports titles. Approved by the IOC Executive Board last month, the event will debut in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom inked a 12-year contract to develop the new concept.

Members at the 142nd IOC Session underway in Paris unanimously ratified the deal with a show of hands after Esports Commission chair David Lappartient presented the proposal.

“Whatever our views are on esports and gaming, the numbers speak for themselves,” IOC President Thomas Bach said during his remarks at the opening ceremony at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris Monday.

“Globally, there are well over 3 billion people familiar with gaming, a figure that continues to grow by the day.

“While in 2021, the global gaming live-streaming audience was just around 800 million people, this figure will grow to 1.5 billion spectators next year. These are all young people.”

The IOC has been studying Esports for the past few years, experimenting with the Olympic Esports Series last year and forming an Esports Commission led by French IOC member David Lappartient. Last October the IOC initiated the formation of the Games during the Session in Mumbai, India.

The event has received some criticism due to its need to adhere to Olympic values and avoid violent games, those that are typically the most popular among gamers. The IOC will also partner with existing sport federations to choose titles relevant to their sports instead of working with existing but unrecognized Esports Federations.

“Our values are and remain the red line that we will never cross,” Bach said.

The Games will feature electronic and simulated sports Games.

He said last month that the OEG will operate in a separate entity from the Summer and Winter Games so it won’t impact revenues and financial disbursements that now fund mainstream sports around the world through national Olympic committees and international sport federations.

Bach stressed that the IOC is the exclusive owner of the Games.

“If we want to continue to be relevant in the lives of young people, if we want to continue to inspire the next generation with our Olympic values – then we have to go to where the young people are, in the real world and in the digital world. We have to go to esports, Bach said.

“By partnering with the Saudi NOC we ensure that all our activities will happen in full compliance with the Olympic Charter.

“At the same time we want to support the enormous progress the Saudi NOC has made with regard to the popularization of sport and in particular the participation of girls and women in sport.”

The first edition of the Games will open in Saudi Arabia in 2025 and has been proposed to be staged every two years, but those plans are not finalized.