IOC decision could mean ‘game over’ for Olympic Esports

The highly anticipated Olympic Esports Games originally set to open in 2027 may now never be held at all.

This week Japan’s Kyodo News cited close sources and reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put the Esports Commission, organized to move the event in a positive direction, into hiatus. Activities are on hold and no further details were provided.

The Olympic Esports Games (OEG) were approved by the Paris IOC Session in 2024, paving the way for a recurring event that would be staged starting in 2027. Sports officials from Saudi Arabia inked a 12-year deal with the IOC to host and finance the competitions.

In 2025 IOC President Thomas Bach, a staunch supporter of the event, stepped down and was replaced by Kirsty Coventry who promised a thorough review of all Olympic operations as part of a ‘pause and reflect’ agenda. Then last October the agreement with Saudi Arabia was abruptly cancelled by mutual agreement and with little explanation.

“The IOC, for its part, will develop a new approach to the Olympic Esports Games, taking the feedback from the ‘Pause and Reflect’ process into account, and pursue a new partnership model,” an IOC statement issued at the time read.

The IOC vowed to push forward with the event describing “overwhelming feedback received from the Olympic Movement stakeholders and the esports community” and a desire to hold the inaugural edition “as-soon-as-possible.”

Since assuming her role as IOC President last summer, Coventry has considered all options that would help streamline the Olympic Movement that has seen sponsorship revenue drop significantly since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The esports endeavors have been controversial with some members questioning whether they meet the criteria of Olympic acceptance. Kyodo reported that Coventry sent a letter to members in January asking for a review on the IOC’s stance on esports.

The IOC has been studying esports since 2018, holding small demonstration events that culminated in the Olympic Esports Week held in Singapore in 2023. That event was based on a controversial model that allowed existing sport federations to propose titles representing digital versions of their physical sports, thus avoiding the inclusion of more popular but violent Games that would be against Olympic values. The event was popular among participants, but alienated most mainstream esports fans who didn’t recognize the Games or the athletes.

The IOC Esports Commission was then launched to study the results and a future model, leading to the development and approval of the Games.

The IOC’s Executive Board will meet this week in Lausanne, Switzerland with the ‘Fit for the Future’ review process being the main focus.