Paris 2024 reveal “Les Phryges”, red caps as mascots for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

A pair of Phygian caps, red conical headwear with bent tops that are a symbol of the French Republic, have been chosen as mascots for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Unveiled by the organizing committee at an event in the French capital Monday, the sneaker and blade-wearing symbols will be known as “Les Phryges” and will become the new identity of the Games.

“A symbol of revolutions, the French Republic and freedom, the Phrygian cap can be seen on the French national icon Marianne, depicted in busts at town halls across the country as well as on stamps, and is also covered in the national curriculum in schools,” a Paris 2024 statement explained.

“Phryges aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society,” Julie Matikhine, Paris 2024 brand director said.

Both Olympic and Paralympic mascots are virtually identical with the latter sporting a running prosthetic on her left leg and the Paralympic agitos logo across her chest. Red, white and blue striped banners emerge from the side of their faces – the opposite side for each version – representing the French flag.

Mascots have become a key marketing tool for the Olympics with the ability to raise awareness of the Games and generate revenue for the organizing committee.

Plush replicas have been top sellers at recent Games with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics mascot “Bing Dwen Dwen”, a panda bear astronaut, remaining in scarce supply amid huge global demand earlier this year.

The Olympic Games will be staged from Jul 26, 2024 through to August 11 in 2024. The Paralympic Games will follow August 28 to September 8.