The new official logos of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games set for Milan and Cortina were revealed Tuesday after the winning design was awarded for the first time by global online popular vote.

A convincing 74 percent of the 871,566 respondents who cast digital ballots between March 7 and 25 chose the “Futura” design to represent the third Winter Games to be staged in Italy. Votes were cast on the official Games website from 169 countries around the world.

Futura is described by its Italian designers as a “touch on the snow” and the continuous angled line representing the year 26 must be imagined in motion.

“There will be a finger drawing it on the snow, thereby making visible what stands behind. The line of the logo is modern and with its different shades of white and light grey it recalls the colors of the snow and of the winter mountain peaks,” a statement explained.

The design was unveiled during a live stream from organizing committee headquarters in Milan, and a released video depicting a young girl drawing the logo with her finger inside a frosty window helped illustrate the concept.

The Paralympic Games logo design follows the same format but is adapted to include the colours of the spectacular natural light phenomenon that can often be seen above Italy’s Dolomites, expanding its accessibility to the visually impaired.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Milano Cortina 2026 Coordination Commission Chair Sari Essayah said “Influenced by the themes of sport, solidarity and sustainability, ‘Futura’ illustrates a dynamic and modern design that reflects some the fundamental values of its Olympic and the Paralympic Winter Games.”

“Milano Cortina 2026’s strategy for a people-centric Games builds on the belief that we are stronger together – evident in its engagement of the wider public in this decision-making process.

“Its determination to make Italy fall in love with the Games and the world to fall in love with Italy has been evident throughout this global initiative. We’re certain this affection will continue to grow over the next five years, inspired by this unique emblem design.”

The selection of a logo is an important marketing step in the organization of the Games. The emblem triggers the development of the character and visual identity of the Games and will adorn a wide-range of merchandise sold to support the event – a key revenue stream for the hosts. It also creates and enduring visual legacy from the Games.

The chosen design was preferred over the rival concept named ‘Dado’, a tri-color depiction of a snowflake over the number ’26’. The two Italian-designed logos were selected from among 30 designs originally submitted for consideration earlier this month.

Milan Cortina defeated Sweden’s Stockholm-Åre 2026 Olympic Winter Games bid in 2019 by a vote of 47 to 34, earning the Games for Italy. The Olympics will open February 6 in 2026 and the Paralympic Games will be staged starting from March 6.