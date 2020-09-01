The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games got a new look Tuesday. Or you could say it took on several new looks, thanks to a new dynamic digital logo that represents the first-ever animated Olympic emblem.

Sitting atop the Olympic rings or Paralympic agitos, the square logo consists of a bold and static ‘L’, 26 variations of animated ‘A’s’ and a bold 28 below. The design is the result of collaboration among several athletes, artists and advocates who have included their own interpretations of the ‘A’.

Games organizers say the dynamic design is to demonstrate “the infinite possibilities Los Angeles represents and honors creativity, diversity, self-expression and inclusion.”

Olympians including Allyson Felix, Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim and Michael Johnson were some of those who contributed.

According to LA28, the logo contributors included Adam Rippon, Aidan Kosaka, Alex Israel, Alex Morgan, Allyson Felix, Billie Eilish, Bobby Hundreds, Chantel Navarro, Chaz Bojórquez, Chloe Kim, Dr. Woo, Ezra Frech, Gabby Douglas, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamal Hill, Jorge “El Joy” Alvarez, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Lex Gillette, Lilly Singh, Michael Johnson, Oz Sanchez, Rachel Sumekh, Reese Witherspoon, Scout Bassett, Simone Manuel and Steven Harrington.



“There has never been a more important time to give rise to athlete voices,” LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

“Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world.

“The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportunity as we recognize and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future.”

Nine-time track Olympic medalist Felix drew inspiration from her LA roots for her design.

“The culture of sports and excellence is something I grew up with in LA,” Felix said.

When the world unites for the Games in 2028, we’ll show them the real LA. Join us to create the future we want to see. #LA28 pic.twitter.com/1kHEMrmx41 — LA28 (@LA28) September 1, 2020

“I grew up a Trojan fan, a Lakers fan, a Dodgers fan. I’ve been surrounded by excellence growing up here. People in LA are doing incredible things and it’s hard for that not to rub off. You want to be better when you’re here.”

LA28 organizers also called on stars from the city’s film and music industry for their vision and inspiration. Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish and Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon were named as contributors along with a tattoo artist, clothing designer and other artists.

“Los Angeles defies a singular identity and there’s not one way to represent LA,” LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans said.

“LA is what it is because of the people and the LA28 Games should represent that. The best way to capture the energy of Los Angeles and the Games is through a collection of voices. Los Angeles is an Infinite canvas to pursue your wildest dreams and in 2028, thousands of Paralympians and Olympians will come to LA to chase their dreams on the global stage.”

The new logo replaces the angel-themed image created in 2016 for LA’s bid to host the 2024 Olympics, before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came to an agreement to site the 2028 Games in Southern-California city.

The logo design will anchor the look of the Games and become a key part of the branding process. Variations of the logo are expected to appear throughout Games venues, on promotional materials and on hundreds-of-millions of dollars worth of Olympic merchandise.

Released in 2019 the Paris 2024 Games logo is based upon the French Marianne, a symbol that embodies the revolutionary spirit that infuses the Games. The face of a woman profiled over a gold medal is a nod to the first women who competed at the Paris 1900 Games.

The first logo released for the Tokyo 2020 Games was later recalled after a European theater company complained that it was too similar to its own branding, and threatened to launch legal action. Tokyo released a newly designed logo months later which will represent the Games that have now been rescheduled in 2021.