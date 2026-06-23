IOC confirms sweeping changes to Alpes 2030 Winter Olympics plans, vacating the French Riviera cluster

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board Monday approved sweeping changes to the Alpes 2030 Winter Olympics venue plan just days following the release of the organizing committee’s new branding and Games name.

Venues in an anchor hub along the French Riviera in Nice have now been completely removed from plans, with most moving hours away to Lyon where curling, figure skating, ice hockey and short track speed skating will now feature in locations yet to be confirmed. With no suitable speed skating ovals in France, that sport will be staged in iconic Thialf arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

After pressure was applied by the alpine ski community, historic Val d’Isère has been added to the plans – along with Courchevel – to stage downhill.

An IOC statement explained that the precise venue allocation “remains under development” and the final masterplan and further details will be released “following further engagement with the [International Federations] and the local authorities.”

The Executive Board would then need to make final approvals.

The IOC statement claimed the new plans represent “a more compact overall Games footprint” resulting in greater cost efficiencies, but changes were initiated after Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti blocked the use of the Allianz Riviera Stadium for ice hockey to avoid disruptions to the OGC Nice Football Club schedule. Ciotti also cited financial and environmental risks with plans to temporarily transform the pitch to an ice rink.

As a result, the IOC vacated all sports from the city.

Earlier this year the Alpes 2030 organizing committee faced significant leadership issues resulting in high-level resignations.

With more masterplan work still ahead and less than four years to the Games opening ceremony, the IOC finds themselves in this predicament because it ignored its own Olympic Charter. The French Alps 2030 bid, as it was then known, was rushed through in an election alongside Utah 2034 (then Salt Lake City 2034) at the Paris 2024 Session ahead of the Olympic Games.

Projects from Switzerland and Sweden were also vying for the Games but the IOC seized the opportunity to award the French Winter Games while in the French Capital (also a Charter violation), despite the lack of government guarantees as explicitly required by the bid process. While these assurances were later secured, it is now apparent that plans and venue guarantees were never solidified.

When the French bid was initially filed with the IOC, it did not contain a masterplan as would normally be required.

Perhaps this shortfall is a “lesson learned” for the IOC Executive Board as it seeks approval for bid process changes this week at an Extraordinary Session in Lausanne, Switzerland. A new “Strategic Dialogue” stage between Continuous and Targeted Dialogue is intended to “enable potential hosts to develop their projects in a more cost‑efficient way, offering planning security for governments while allowing sufficient time to build public support.”

Discussions around the future of the Olympic sports program, including those to appear at Alpes 2030, will also take place at the Session.

France has hosted the Winter edition previously with Chamonix 1924, Grenoble 1968, Albertville 1992. Paris staged the Summer edition in 1900, 1924 and 2024.