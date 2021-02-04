Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games torch unveiled with one year to go

Organizers Thursday revealed the torch design for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, marking the beginning of the one-year countdown to the event set to open in the Chinese capital.

For the first time ever, a city will welcome athletes to a second different seasonal edition of the Games, and Beijing’s torch design is a nod to the Summer Games that were hosted in 2008, and its cauldron that encapsulated a ribbon motif.

“The torch spirals upward to resemble two overlapping fluttering ribbons,” a Beijing 2022 statement said about the new design it has named “Flying.”

“The inner red ribbon evokes rising flames, with the outer one plated in silver to produce a striking contrast.

“Beaming with dynamism and vitality, the two-tone torch presents a metaphor of ice and fire, symbolizing how it will bring light and warmth to the winter sports celebration.”

The red and silver torch is imprinted with the Beijing 2022 emblem along with images of clouds and snowflakes to set a wintertime mood.

“To introduce the torch at the start of the one-year countdown, we wish to kindle the enthusiasm and anticipation for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games all around the world,” said Wang Xiangyu, deputy director of the Culture and Ceremonies Department of Beijing 2022.

“By using the same color combination and by sharing similar artistic elements with the 2008 torch, we aim to extend auspicious greetings to the world as we did at the Summer Games and to showcase Beijing’s rich Olympic culture,” said Li Jianye, the designer of the torch.

The torch for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games was also released Thursday, featuring a similar design to its Olympic counterpart but with a gold and silver color scheme and markings in braille.

The torches are designed to lock into one another at the top while torchbearers pass the flame during the planned relay across China. The torch is made of carbon-fiber materials and is lightweight, resistant to high temperatures and is equipped with a combustion system developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The torch design was chosen from among 182 entries in a global competition held last year and was unveiled at a ceremony held in Beijing’s transformed ‘ice cube’ – the original ‘water cube’ constructed to stage swimming for the 2008 Games that has now been fitted with ice sheets for Olympic curling.

“As the torch turns, the whirling red line hidden in the gap seems to stretch endlessly, representing mankind’s relentless pursuit of light, peace, excellence and the values promoted by the Olympic Movement.,” the Beijing 2022 organizing committee claims.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will run from February 4 to February 20, 2022. The details for the torch relay planned to be held ahead of the Games will be released by the organizing committee at a later date.