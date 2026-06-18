Alpes 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Games emblems revealed, but final plans for ice venues still in the dark

The organizing committee for the Alpes 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games unveiled the event emblems Thursday in France. Two separate logos inspired by “a mountain revealed by light,” according to a statement, will be the new identity of the Games, intended to appear on promotions, broadcasts, venue decorations and billions of dollars worth of merchandise around the globe as the event approaches.

“Together, the two emblems symbolize the mountains and light of the French Alps, forming a unified identity,” organizing committee president Edgar Grospiron said.

“The same mountain will unite the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030, that is why our two emblems were conceived as complementary expressions of the same vision.

“Together, they embody our ambition: to give Olympism and Paralympism the same place, strength and visibility.”

France was awarded the Games under the name Alpes Françaises 2030, but has taken on a new shortened identity void of any reference to a city or region region for the first time in Olympic history.

The election was held in 2024 at the Paris Olympics alongside the Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Games that was later renamed Utah 2034 to recognize the American State.

The new branding comes during uncertainty within the organizing committee as several ice venues previously planned for Nice are now under review and could be relocated to Lyon instead. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week said venue plans will be finalized over the coming weeks.

France has hosted the Winter edition previously with Chamonix 1924, Grenoble 1968, Albertville 1992. Paris staged the Summer edition in 1900, 1924 and 2024.

According to an Alpes 203 release, the emblems are built around three key elements:

Rays of light reveal the contours of the landscape. They open up a perspective, the promise of clarity, warmth and renewal.

Mountain peaks embody the field of play of Alpes 2030: Alpine sports, challenge, raw beauty, pushing limits, and awe.

The point of convergence represents coming together. Where the rays meet, the summit appears.

Next week IOC members will meet at an Extraordinary Session to discuss key issues that will include the sports program and changes to the Olympic bid process.